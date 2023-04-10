Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BBBY opened at $0.31 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
