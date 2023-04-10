Beldex Price Hits $0.0554 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $222.71 million and $1.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.47 or 0.06556567 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

