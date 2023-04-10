Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 15,673 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,854,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,888 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,652. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

