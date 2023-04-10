Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 32,804 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.99. 154,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

