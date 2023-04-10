Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.50. 933,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,233. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.