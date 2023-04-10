Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,867. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

