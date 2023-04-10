Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Gartner by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its position in Gartner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 11,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

NYSE IT traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $311.19. 90,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,444. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.27. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

