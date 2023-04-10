Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 98,639 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,639 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 10,240 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.