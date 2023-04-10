Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $92.84. 166,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,487. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

