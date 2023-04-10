Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.61. 1,043,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,727. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

