Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 13,390 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.74% of CION Investment worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.