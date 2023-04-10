Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

