Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (BST) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on April 27th

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Best & Less Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Best & Less Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Best & Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best & Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.