BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 1,101 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $22,053.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,435.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. 269,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 360,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 649,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 88,856 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 216,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 73,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

