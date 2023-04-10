BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 1-Day Volume Reaches $439,535.75 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $28,409.53 or 0.99934941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $352.81 million and $439,535.75 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,067.72178823 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $423,184.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

