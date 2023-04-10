BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $439,535.75

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $28,409.53 or 0.99934941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $352.81 million and approximately $439,535.75 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,067.72178823 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $423,184.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.