Bitcoin Price Tops $28,303.22 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $547.44 billion and $12.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,303.22 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00439417 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00125797 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029592 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,342,012 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.