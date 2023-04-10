Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $41.08 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

