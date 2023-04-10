Bitcoin Private Market Cap Tops $1.76 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $19.87 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00133706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00054725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

