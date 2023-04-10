Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $0.62 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $115,996.70 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.34518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.6334356 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $126,687.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

