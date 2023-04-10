BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $429,797.88 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.63 or 0.99969587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06968252 USD and is down -6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $457,683.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

