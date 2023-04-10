BMO Capital Markets Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

