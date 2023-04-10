BMO Capital Markets Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$25.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.12. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$35.30.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.