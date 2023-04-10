Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

