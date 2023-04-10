Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 2.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

