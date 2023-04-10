Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 3.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 599,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

