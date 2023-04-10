Brian Mcgee Sells 7,155 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26.

GoPro stock remained flat at $4.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.51 million. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoPro by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

