Brokerages Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Price Target at $24.67

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

NYSE AESI opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Insider Activity

About Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

