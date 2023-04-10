Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $33.45

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

