Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $74.14

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

