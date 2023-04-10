Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

