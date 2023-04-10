Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,271,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

