Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 404,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

