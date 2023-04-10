Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.38. 5,693,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,356,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

