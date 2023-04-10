Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.31. 1,141,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.