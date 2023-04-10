Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $142,000 Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.16. 154,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

