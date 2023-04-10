Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 559,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

