Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $76.44. 1,425,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.