Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

AMAT traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. 962,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

