Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $27.85. 1,564,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,775,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,970,038 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

