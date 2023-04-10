Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 359,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

