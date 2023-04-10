Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 361 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 2.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 724,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.56. 462,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

