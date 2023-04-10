Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,814 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.63. 658,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
