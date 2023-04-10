Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $521,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. 2,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The company has a market cap of $335.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

