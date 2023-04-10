Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,795,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 69,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,938. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $254.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

