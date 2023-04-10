Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 186.07% from the stock’s previous close.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.60.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of CFW stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,596. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.96. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.87 and a 12 month high of C$7.90.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

