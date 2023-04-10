Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.62. 126,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,804. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.53.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

