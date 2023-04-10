Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.