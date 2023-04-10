Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 5.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 443,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,193,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $952.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Insider Activity

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.



