Castellum, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Castellum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 11th. Castellum had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $3,000,000 based on an initial share price of $2.00. After the expiration of Castellum’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Castellum Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CTM opened at $1.12 on Monday. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, Director John Francis Campbell purchased 62,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,874.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,579.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay O. Wright bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11,043.00 per share, for a total transaction of $117,055,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,327,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,003,273,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Campbell purchased 62,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,874.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,579.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 133,320 shares of company stock worth $117,195,018 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm. It operates in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded on September 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

